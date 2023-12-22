Day 9: Don’t be swayed by antisocial social scammers

On the ninth day of Christmas, your hackers send to you … not nine ladies dancing but a scam aping Instagram!

Welcome to the ninth installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

It starts when you receive an email, apparently from Instagram or another website where you have an active account. Your email reads that someone tried to log in to your account and they want to confirm it was you.

Since you did not just log into that account, the email asks you to log in with the special six-digit code that it gives you.

It seems so legitimate, and your Instagram account is important to you.

What to do?

DON’T!

Scammers have become quite adept at using this extra security step called two-factor identification. Whenever we see this second step of security, we feel safer and trust the sender. But you must be careful to never bite on this lure.

This is a new phishing technique specifically targeting Instagram users, sending them emails claiming someone has tried to log into their account. If you do happen to click on the link just out of curiosity and are led to the spoofed website, the domain name you read in the browser may end in .CF – that’s the code for the Central African Republic, which has nothing to do with Instagram.

That is why you need to hover over the link rather than click on it.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.