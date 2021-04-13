DEC Network apponts Hill to Fiduciary Board

The DEC Network has announced the appointment of Tim Hill as Fiduciary Board Chairman. The role was previously held by Co-Founder of The DEC Network, Trey Bowles, and Bowles will still serve as a board member and Chairman Emeritus.

Hill is a Certified Professional Photographer serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area with more than 30 years of photography experience. As a business owner, Hill will be able to channel his own experiences in the entrepreneurial community into this role.

The DEC Network is a nonprofit based in Dallas that aids entrepreneurs and startups.