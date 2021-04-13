77.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
DEC Network apponts Hill to Fiduciary Board

FWBP Staff
white ceramic mug on table
Photo by Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash

The DEC Network has announced the appointment of Tim Hill as Fiduciary Board Chairman. The role was previously held by Co-Founder of The DEC Network, Trey Bowles, and Bowles will still serve as a board member and Chairman Emeritus. 

Hill is a Certified Professional Photographer serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area with more than 30 years of photography experience. As a business owner, Hill will be able to channel his own experiences in the entrepreneurial community into this role.

The DEC Network is a nonprofit based in Dallas that aids entrepreneurs and startups.

