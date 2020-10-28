43.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Technology 2020 Dennis K. Stone Award Winner
Technology

By FWBP Staff
Hubert Zajicek

FWBP Staff

Dr. Hubert Zajicek is the 2020 Dennis K. Stone Award, presented annually by Bio North Texas to an individual who has positively affected quality of life by raising awareness and funds for life science research, who has impacted innovation to bring discoveries to commercial relevance, and who has given back to their community and those in the scientific field as a supporter, mentor, leader or educator.

Zajicek is co-founder, partner and CEO of Health Wildcatters, a top-ranked seed stage health care fund and accelerator in Dallas that has invested in over 70 healthcare startups, which have attracted more than $100 million in capital.

Most recently he founded the 501(c)3 non-profit “Health Hacking Crisis Network” that has helped with critical needs during the COVID crisis.
“Dr. Zajicek’s focus on providing mentorship, capital, and guidance to early stage health care companies has directly contributed to North Texas being recognized internationally for its growing life sciences industry,” said Jorge Varela CEO of Bio North Texas. “His efforts have resulted in companies and talent relocating to this area and in significant startup funding.”
Past recipients of the Dennis K. Stone Award are:

2015 – Phil Ralston, CEO and Co-Founder of MacuCLEAR. 
2016 – Dennis K. Stone, Chief Scientific Officer of Remeditex Ventures.
2017 – Lyda Hill, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur.
2018 – Darlene Boudreaux, Entrepreneur, CEO of TECH Fort Worth, founder Cowtown Angels.
2019 – Paul Dorman, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

