Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Technology Facebook announces Fort Worth Data Center expansion
Facebook announces Fort Worth Data Center expansion

By FWBP Staff
Facebook Data Center Fort Worth courtesy photo

Facebook announced Dec. 8 that it is expanding its Fort Worth Data Center by approximately 170,000 square feet. Construction is starting now and is anticipated to continue through 2022.

This new addition will be part of the company’s global data center infrastructure and will serve as what the company calls “cold storage,” Facebook said in a news release.

It will operate similarly to the rest of the data center but will store posts and photos that are older or accessed less frequently. It is designed to preserve these memories in a sustainable and efficient way with servers that are powered on as needed, the company said.

Facebook said it has cold storage facilities at select data centers and Fort Worth has been a great location for the data center, which helped make the decision to add to the facility.
Since Facebook broke ground in 2015, construction has been continuous at the Fort Worth site, which had more than 1,200 construction workers on site at peak.

Once completed, the more than 2.6 million square feet campus will represent an investment of more than $1.5 billion. More than 150 people work at the data center, Facebook said. The center is LEED Gold certified and supported by 100% renewable energy from Texas.

“Thank you to the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, the AllianceTexas Community and all of our partners for helping us continue to grow our presence in the area. We look forward to continuing to work together,” Facebook said in the announcement.
For more information on cold storage centers, go to: https://bit.ly/FBFWCOLD

Under the hood: Facebook’s cold storage system – Facebook EngineeringTwo billion photos are shared daily on Facebook services. Many of these photos are important memories for the people on Facebook and it’s our challenge to ensure we can preserve those memories as long as people want us to in a way that’s as sustainable and efficient as possible. As the number of photos continued […]Read More…bit.ly
