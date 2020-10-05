Fort Worth among cities in Facebook voting project

Today is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

On the same day, 50 murals are in place for the start of National Voter Education Week, which begins today. Facebook has commissioned five artists from across the country to work on a series of temporary public murals inspired by the idea that “Voting is Voice.” With this theme, the artists were invited to consider voting as a powerful tool of personal and collective voice. Each mural design is installed in 10 cities including Fort Worth, for a total of 50 murals in place by the start of National Voter Education Week on October 5. The murals will feature QR codes and a URL that direct viewers to Facebook’s Voter Information Center and to Instagram.

Mural Locations and artrists in Fort Worth

701 S Main St – Edie Fake 459 S Jennings Ave – Jamilla Okubo 200 E Broadway – Ramsy Masri 105 S Main St – Tiff Massey 1263 W Magnolia – Troy Lamarr Chew

The participating artists (bios below) represent diverse backgrounds and identities — and their original artwork was designed to reflect their respective communities. Their murals highlight the importance of a multiplicity of voices in a healthy society, the power of personal narratives as vehicles for change, and our collective responsibility to acknowledge and amplify a wide spectrum of experience and perspectives.

Voting is Voice – FW _ Tiff MasseyWEB courtesy Facebook

Other Cities in Voting is Voice Program

Atlanta

Birmingham

Bronx

Colorado Springs

Detroit

Los Angeles

Miami

Philadelphia

San Diego

Artist Bios