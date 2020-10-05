Fort Worth among cities in Facebook voting project

Today is the last day to register to vote in Texas.
On the same day, 50 murals are in place for the start of National Voter Education Week, which begins today. Facebook has commissioned five artists from across the country to work on a series of temporary public murals inspired by the idea that “Voting is Voice.” With this theme, the artists were invited to consider voting as a powerful tool of personal and collective voice. Each mural design is installed in 10 cities including Fort Worth, for a total of 50 murals in place by the start of National Voter Education Week on October 5. The murals will feature QR codes and a URL that direct viewers to Facebook’s Voter Information Center and to Instagram.
Mural Locations and artrists in Fort Worth
- 701 S Main St – Edie Fake
- 459 S Jennings Ave – Jamilla Okubo
- 200 E Broadway – Ramsy Masri
- 105 S Main St – Tiff Massey
- 1263 W Magnolia – Troy Lamarr Chew
The participating artists (bios below) represent diverse backgrounds and identities — and their original artwork was designed to reflect their respective communities. Their murals highlight the importance of a multiplicity of voices in a healthy society, the power of personal narratives as vehicles for change, and our collective responsibility to acknowledge and amplify a wide spectrum of experience and perspectives.
Other Cities in Voting is Voice Program
- Atlanta
- Birmingham
- Bronx
- Colorado Springs
- Detroit
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Philadelphia
- San Diego
Artist Bios
- Troy Lamarr Chew II, (b. 1992), lives and works in California // @troylamarrchew
- Troy Lamarr Chew II uses painting to weave together narratives of contemporary Black culture and indigenous African visuals. The references to West African textiles and hip-hop culture in his work aim to reconnect African Americans with their African heritage after its intentional erasure through the legacy of American slavery and Jim Crow.
- Edie Fake, b. 1980, lives and works in Twentynine Palms, CA // @ediefake
- Edie Fake is a multimedia artist and transgender activist whose work addresses themes of gender, sexuality, and queer identity in the form of zines, prints, comics, drawings, tattoos, paintings, installations, and performances. This mural reflects Fake’s interest in depicting “ecstatic queer architectures” in the context of our rapidly changing social and political climate
- Ramzy Masri, (b. 1988), lives and works in New York, NY // @space.ram
- Ramzy Masri is a graphic designer, photographer and artist whose work celebrates the power and joy of being true to your authentic self. Ramzy invites viewers to reimagine the world as a colorful, magical queer-normative space where you can connect with your inner child and discover a more vibrant tomorrow.
- Jamilla Okubo, (b. 1993), lives and works in Washington, DC // @jamillaokubo
- Jamilla Okubo’s work draws on her American/Kenyan/Trinidadian identity and incorporates both ancestral and contemporary cultural wisdom. Combining elements of figurative painting, pattern and textile design, fashion, and storytelling, Jamilla celebrates the Black body in relation to movement, expression, ideology, and culture, and invites viewers to find a reflection of themselves in the context of community.
- Tiff Massey, (b. 1982), lives and works in Detroit, MI // @tiff_massey
- Tiff Massey is an interdisciplinary artist whose work is inspired by African standards of economic vitality and informed by her own experiences living in an industrial urban center in flux. Her artistic practice is influenced by the iconic material culture of 1980s hip-hop and explores contemporary class and race dynamics through the lens of the African Diaspora