Fort Worth Convention Center gets Wi-Fi upgrades

With construction underway on a long-planned expansion at the Fort Worth Convention Center, Hospitality Network is investing $895,000 in upgrades to the center’s Wi-Fi network.

Hospitality Network (HN) is a Cox Business company and exclusive telecommunications provider for the Fort Worth Convention Center (FWCC). HN and FWCC have partnered since 2022 to elevate the center’s guest experience with reliable connectivity and flexible technology pricing through the city of Fort Worth’s investment of $317,000 in optical fiber and HN’s upgrades to 100 existing Wi-Fi access points, the convention center said in a news release.

“The upgrade at the FWCC demonstrates our commitment to provide our clients with the capital investments of infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment to remain ultra-competitive and profitable,” said Jady West, vice president of HN. “With several other major Texas convention centers undergoing expansions, Hospitality Network is poised to showcase FWCC as the leading tech-driven venue.”

HN will add 120 new access points in under-covered areas of the FWCC’s 400,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, meeting rooms and 10,000-seat arena for better permanent Wi-Fi coverage, the release said. In the exhibit halls, for example, HN lowered all access points six feet from their original location to align with the height of ceiling light fixtures, removing interference from metal structures and improving connectivity.

In addition, increased bandwidth will provide faster and more reliable internet access to support livestreams, remote presentations and event-specific apps, officials said.

“HN’s extensive hospitality experience and technology expertise is undeniable, but the white glove service they provide as a partner is truly a game-changer,” said Cynthia Serrano, general manager of FWCC. “They performed a full review and assessment of our facility and provided much more than a one-to-one upgrade; they overdelivered, making additional improvements to ensure optimal coverage in all parts of our building.”

“With our current $95 million expansion project, we must be prepared to meet the technology expectations of our clients and guests,” said Mike Crum, director of the city’s public events department. “Fast, convenient connectivity from anywhere is not a luxury now, it is viewed as a commodity. HN’s expertise has already helped us remain competitive in attracting a diverse range of events, and their generous new investment in our infrastructure will give us best-in-class customer experience.”