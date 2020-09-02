Fulcrum Group ranked by Channel Futures

The Fulcrum Group Inc. Ranked among world’s Best 101 managed service providers

The Fulcrum Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, has been named as one of the world’s best SMB managed service providers on the new annual Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 rankings for 2020.

Applicants completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Winners were ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

“We were excited for our team’s success and excited that the new criteria looked at revenues but added more weight to firms that have vision, look to innovate operations and keep client experience top of mind,” said Steve Meek, CISSP President and CEO. “While our size can matter, the client organizations we engage with are more focused on a personal experience, future planning, understanding and championing for their unique technology needs.”

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity, a news release said.

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through June 30, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.