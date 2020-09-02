76.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Technology Fulcrum Group ranked by Channel Futures
Technology

Fulcrum Group ranked by Channel Futures

By FWBP Staff
man in blue dress shirt sitting on rolling chair inside room with monitors
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Other News

Nonprofit

COVID-19 Survey Results: Shedding light on the impact of Texas communities

FWBP Staff -
A statewide survey, conducted by United Ways of Texas in cooperation with local United Ways including United Way of Tarrant County, found...
Read more
Aviation

Sabre names Hospitality Solutions president

FWBP Staff -
  Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has named named Scott Wilson as president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective Sept. 8....
Read more
Entertainment

What’s bigger than an event film? ‘Tenet’ might just be

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer Christopher Nolan movies are always events. Larger-than-life, action-packed, ideas-driven and...
Read more
Nonprofit

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers

FWBP Staff -
Opportunities for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Fulcrum Group Inc. Ranked among world’s Best 101 managed service providers

The Fulcrum Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, has been named as one of the world’s best SMB managed service providers on the new annual Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 rankings for 2020.

Applicants completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Winners were ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

“We were excited for our team’s success and excited that the new criteria looked at revenues but added more weight to firms that have vision, look to innovate operations and keep client experience top of mind,” said Steve Meek, CISSP President and CEO. “While our size can matter, the client organizations we engage with are more focused on a personal experience, future planning, understanding and championing for their unique technology needs.”

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity, a news release said.

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through June 30, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

Previous articleClippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6
Next articleFox’s Chris Wallace among moderators for Trump-Biden debates
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aviation

Sabre names Hospitality Solutions president

FWBP Staff -
  Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has named named Scott Wilson as president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective Sept. 8....
Read more
Business

Tarrant County ranks low in work-from-home study by NAR

FWBP Staff -
North Texas ranks pretty high in the “Work from Home” category, according to a just-released study by the National Association of Realtors....
Read more
Technology

Zoom rides pandemic to another quarter of explosive growth

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology WriterSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Zoom's videoconferencing service is deepening its integral role in life during the...
Read more
Aviation

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is...
Read more
Entertainment

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

AP News -
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Spielberg, father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and an innovating engineer whose work...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101