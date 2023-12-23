Day 10: Is Bill Gates generous? Sure, but not this generous!

On the tenth day of scamming, your hackers send to you … not 10 lords a-leaping but a leap of faith: a rich guy is giving you money.

Welcome to the tenth installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

You receive a very convincing email that states Bill Gates or some other famous wealthy person is giving away $5,000 or a similarly significant amount to people who forward the email to their friends and acquaintances. It states this is part of an email beta test.

The email says there was a two-page feature article in USA Today about the offer (there was no such article).

- FWBP Digital Partners -

In one version that I read, you will receive $245 for each person you forward the email to, and you will receive an additional $243 for each time your recipient forwards the email, and you will receive an additional $241 for each time the next person forwards the email.

What to do?

Don’t leap!

This scam has been around in one form or another since 1997 and I am not aware of anyone who has received a single dollar from Bill Gates or any other famous person.

- Advertisement -

There was no such email beta test and this was just a huge mess that fooled gullible people.

Please remember that in this internet world, there is no such thing as a free lunch – even from Bill Gates.

And no, you are not going to be on Bill’s Christmas card list!

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

- Advertisement -

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.