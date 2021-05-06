Hear from accomplished entrepreneurs at Women & Wealth event

Published on May 06, 2021

Attend Women & Wealth, a Tech Fort Worth virtual event where female entrepreneurs and female investors connect, educate, learn and inspire.

The virtual event, to be held from 1-6 p.m. May 20, has been created to educate women on how to invest in and support female entrepreneurs, and to teach female entrepreneurs the ins and outs of seeking funding.

Besides listening to a series of presentations, participants can join Table Talks and sit, virtually, at a table with their business role models. You just may meet your new business partner, advisor, mentor or even investor.

Cost is $15. Register on Eventbrite.

Photo: The keynote address, Current Landscape and Importance of Women Investing in Women, will be presented by Arlan Hamilton, founder of Backstage Capital.

