57 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Technology Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope, already damaged, collapses
Technology

Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope, already damaged, collapses

By AP News
Astronomers use the huge Arecibo Observatory, a radio telescope in Puerto Rico, to study the close flyby of Earth by asteroids. (Image: © Arecibo Observatory/NSF)

Other News

Banking

Texas Trust appoints Chief Growth Officer

FWBP Staff -
Texas Trust Credit Union has appointed Ron Smith to the new role of Chief Growth Officer, charged with developing and executing data-driven strategies to...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Bill Thompson: Trump is going, going, gone … but the haters can’t let go

Bill Thompson -
Still nibbling leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner? That holiday turkey is getting a little gamey, isn’t it? Well, don’t feel bad. The mainstream news media are...
Read more
Aviation

Bell signs lease at former American Airlines Credit Union building

FWBP Staff -
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and leading American aerospace manufacturer, has signed a long-term, 109,187-square-foot lease for the entire Class A, four-story building...
Read more
Opinion

🔒 Robert Francis: The straight-shooting Miss TCU

Robert Francis -
Not sure when I first met Susan Nix. When I first started at the Fort Worth Business Press, she was one of those people...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed on Tuesday.

The telescope’s 900-ton receiver platform fell onto the reflector dish more than 400 feet below.

The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that the Arecibo Observatory would be closed. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide (305-meter-wide) dish and damaged the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.

The collapse stunned many scientists who had relied on what was until recently the largest radio telescope in the world.

“It sounded like a rumble. I knew exactly what it was,” said Jonathan Friedman, who worked for 26 years as a senior research associate at the observatory and still lives near it. “I was screaming. Personally, I was out of control…. I don’t have words to express it. It’s a very deep, terrible feeling.”

Friedman ran up a small hill near his home and confirmed his suspicions: A cloud of dust hung in the air where the structure once stood, demolishing hopes held by some scientists that the telescope could somehow be repaired.

“It’s a huge loss,” said Carmen Pantoja, an astronomer and professor at the University of Puerto Rico who used the telescope for her doctorate. “It was a chapter of my life.”

Scientists worldwide had been petitioning U.S. officials and others to reverse the NSF’s decision to close the observatory. The NSF said at the time that it intended to eventually reopen the visitor center and restore operations at the observatory’s remaining assets, including its two LIDAR facilities used for upper atmospheric and ionospheric research, including analyzing cloud cover and precipitation data.

The telescope was built in the 1960s with money from the Defense Department amid a push to develop anti-ballistic missile defenses. It had endured hurricanes, tropical humidity and a recent string of earthquakes in its 57 years of operation.

The telescope has been used to track asteroids on a path to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and determine if a planet is potentially habitable. It also served as a training ground for graduate students and drew about 90,000 visitors a year.

“I am one of those students who visited it when young and got inspired,” said Abel Méndez, a physics and astrobiology professor at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo who has used the telescope for research. “The world without the observatory loses, but Puerto Rico loses even more.”

He last used the telescope on Aug. 6, just days before a socket holding the auxiliary cable that snapped failed in what experts believe could be a manufacturing error. The National Science Foundation, which owns the observatory that is managed by the University of Central Florida, said crews who evaluated the structure after the first incident determined that the remaining cables could handle the additional weight.

But on Nov. 6, another cable broke.

A spokesman for the observatory said there would be no immediate comment, and a spokeswoman for the University of Central Florida did not return requests for comment.

Scientists had used the telescope to study pulsars to detect gravitational waves as well as search for neutral hydrogen, which can reveal how certain cosmic structures are formed. About 250 scientists worldwide had been using the observatory when it closed in August, including Méndez, who was studying stars to detect habitable plantes.

“I’m trying to recover,” he said. “I am still very much affected.”

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleDespite staggering pandemic losses, Texas budget forecast better than expected, state comptroller says
Next articleU.S. Supreme Court leery of Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from congressional reapportionment

Latest News

Technology

GM walks away from stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors will not take an initial stake in the electric vehicle company Nikola, which announced Monday that it would...
Read more
Food

DoorDash looking for a valuation of nearly $30B

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — DoorDash is looking for a valuation of nearly $30 billion when it takes itself public, reflecting how integral food delivery...
Read more
Technology

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to leave telecom agency on January 20

AP News -
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, says he is leaving the telecommunications regulator on Inauguration Day. President-elect Joe Biden will choose a new...
Read more
Technology

Holiday trends to watch: Adult Play-Doh; stores that ship

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic is turning this into a holiday shopping season like no other. Toy companies are targeting stuck-at-home grown-ups with latte-smelling...
Read more
Technology

Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online

AP News -
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — RadioShack, a fixture at the mall for decades, has been pulled from brink of death, again. It’s the most prized...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101