Technology L3Harris: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
By AP News

L3Harris: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) _ L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $426 million.
The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.5 billion.
L3Harris expects full-year earnings to be $11.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $18.4 billion.

L3Harris shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

