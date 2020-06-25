Mouser Electronics win communication award

Mouser Electronics Inc., the new product introduction leader empowering innovation, has announced that its Engineering Big Ideas video series has been honored with three Telly Awards and two Communicator Awards of Excellence for exemplary branded content.

The Engineering Big Ideas series, part of Mouser’s popular Empowering Innovation Together™ program hosted by celebrity engineer Grant Imahara, was selected for the top awards from a combined pool of over 18,000 entries from across five continents.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are the world’s premier honor for video and television content, showcasing the best work across multiple industries, Mouser said in a news release.



Mouser received the highest honor in the Telly Awards Branded Content: Science and Technology category — the Gold Telly — for the series’ first episode on forward-thinking electric truck company Nikola Motor Company.



Additionally, the full four-episode series received two Silver Telly Awards: one for Online/Web series: Corporate Image, and the other for Branded Content: Campaign: Business-to-Business.

The Mouser series also earned the highest distinction from the 26th annual Communicator Awards, which reward excellence in creative achievement for communication professionals. The Engineering Big Ideas program won Gold Awards of Excellence in the categories of Branded Content Series/Business-to-Business and Online Video Campaign or Series-Web Series/Business-to-Business.

All videos in the Engineering Big Ideas series are available at https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/engineering-big-ideas

Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most recognized and notable electronic component educational programs since 2015, highlighting a range of innovative developments from IoT and smart cities of the future to robotics technologies.

To learn more about Engineering Big Ideas and all of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together series, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid new product introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers.

The global distributor’s website is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million square foot state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas.

www.mouser.com

– FWBP Staff