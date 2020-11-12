Mouser opens new Customer Service Center building in Mansfield

Mansfield-based Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor for semiconductors and electronic components, has opened its new Customer Service Center building at its corporate headquarters, devoted entirely to customer service and support.

“Mouser has been fortunate to see strong growth over the last several years, and we need more space for more people to provide our signature customer service,” said Coby Kleinjan, Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “The idea is to allow room for additional staffing while boosting efficiency and collaboration. This additional capacity will strengthen our efforts to provide best-in-class customer service across the board.”

The new two-story, 50,000-square-foot building, located on Mouser’s 78-acre campus of its headquarters in Mansfield, is designed to be energy efficient and can also expand to 100,000 square feet to meet demand. The building features state-of-the-art amenities, inside and outside eating areas and a large parking expansion.

Including the new Customer Service Center building, Mouser offers 27 customer support locations located across three continents to provide customer support in local language, time zone and currency. The authorized global distributor provides customers with service and technical support via phone, email, and chat or through its website, mouser.com. The company calls the approach “glocal” — giving localized service across the globe.