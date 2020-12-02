55.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Technology NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
Technology

NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid

By By MARCIA DUNN
black hole galaxy illustration
Photo by Guillermo Ferla on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Fort Worth announces plans to purchase Pier 1 Building for City Hall

Robert Francis -
Plans for a new City Hall for Fort Worth have been knocked around for years, maybe even decades. On Dec. 2, city officials announced...
Read more
News

Texas may receive enough coronavirus vaccine doses for 700,000 people in December, Gov. Greg Abbott says

Edgar Walters -
Texas could receive coronavirus vaccine doses to immunize up to 700,000 Texans in December, assuming U.S. health officials approve coronavirus vaccine candidates from drugmakers...
Read more
Government

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess loses bid for GOP leadership position on key committee

Abby Livingston -
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, conceded his bid to be the Republican leader on the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. “I want to...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths as Texas surpasses 9,000 hospitalized COVID patients

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a...
Read more
By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth is a 54-year-old rocket, not an asteroid after all, astronomers confirmed Wednesday.

Observations by a telescope in Hawaii clinched its identity, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The object was classified as an asteroid after its discovery in September. But NASA’s top asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, quickly suspected it was the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission.

Chodas was proven right after a team led by the University of Arizona’s Vishnu Reddy used an infrared telescope in Hawaii to observe not only the mystery object, but — just on Tuesday — a Centaur from 1971 still orbiting Earth. The data from the images matched.

“This conclusion was the result of a tremendous team effort,” Reddy said in a statement. “We were finally able to solve this mystery.”

The object formally known as 2020 SO entered a wide, lopsided orbit around Earth last month and, on Tuesday, made its closest approach at just over 31,000 miles (50,476 kilometers). It will depart the neighborhood in March, shooting back into its own orbit around the sun. Its next return: 2036.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTexas Trust appoints Chief Growth Officer
Next articleGrand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Swafford dies from COVID

Latest News

Technology

Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them...
Read more
Technology

China spacecraft collects moon samples to take back to Earth

By JOE McDONALD -
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft took samples of the moon’s surface Wednesday as part of a mission to bring lunar rocks back to...
Read more
Technology

Salesforce buying work-chat service Slack for $27.7 billion

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MATT OBRIEN -
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the...
Read more
Technology

Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope, already damaged, collapses

AP News -
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries...
Read more
Technology

GM walks away from stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors will not take an initial stake in the electric vehicle company Nikola, which announced Monday that it would...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101