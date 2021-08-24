PMG names Martin as first Chief People Officer

PMG has hired Stacey Martin as its first Chief People Officer, a newly-created role to support the business’ accelerated growth and award-winning, people-first culture. Martin will oversee PMG’s people operations, learning and development, culture and talent acquisition teams, and will be responsible for advancing the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) investment and commitment. She joins the executive leadership team, reporting directly to PMG CEO George Popstefanov.

“Our ambition is to be the most respected global digital company powered by technology and amazing people. I truly believe if we take care of our people, they will take care of our customers and grow with our business, which is why I’m so excited to have Stacey join our leadership team and help us scale this focus,” said Popstefanov. “My number one goal in 2021 has been to support the wellness and growth of our employees, and the addition of Stacey brings us the leadership and enterprise experience we need to accelerate our business trajectory without compromising on putting our people first.”

Recognized among Ad Age’s Best Places to Work six years in a row, and as the no. 1 large agency on the 2021 list, PMG leads as a values-driven organization that is focused on always changing for the better, doing the right thing for its people and its customers, and as a company committed to advancing DE&I in its industry and communities. Over the last year, PMG has done this by protecting the jobs of hundreds of employees globally, transparently publishing its DE&I data and commitment to change, introducing new childcare benefits and flexible return-to-office plans, and giving back to the community through more than 1,400 collective virtual and in-person volunteer hours.

During this time, PMG has grown its business partnerships with ambitious brands, including Apple, Gap Inc., Madewell, Momentive (SurveyMonkey), Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and Sephora, and deepened its investments in data, strategy, insights, creative, media, and its Alli proprietary technology, to become a top digital company that now oversees more than $1 billion in media spend globally. In addition to growing its geographic footprint in New York, London, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, this past year PMG expanded its remote workforce coast to coast — from Atlanta and Boston to LA and Seattle — while training and placing more than 100 new graduates into full-time roles through its world-renowned Graduate Leadership Program.

“It’s rare to see a company that lives up to its values and promises, and that’s what attracted me to PMG,” said Martin. “Independence puts PMG in an exciting position to invest in the future by making its people, culture, and continuous improvement priorities, and I can’t wait to partner with the team to drive the business forward.”

Martin joins PMG with more than 20 years of experience leading human resources functions for dynamic technology and services organizations. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Omnitracs, a Dallas-based fleet management solutions company, where she led the integration of three acquisitions and oversaw human resources for the 2,000-person organization. Previously, she led human resources and human capital strategies for the Americas and the Global Technology Division of Travelport, based in Atlanta. She has also held senior human resources roles at SAIC, CGI, and American Management Systems, Inc.