Day 12: The devious drumbeat of a QR code scam!

On the twelfth day of scamming, your hackers give to you … not twelve drummers drumming but a QR code from crooks.

Welcome to the final nstallment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

This is a relatively new scam. With QR codes increasing in use, scammers will tamper with the QR codes in printed materials by pasting a counterfeit code onto the promotional information.

You receive an email or a text stating you have won a gift with enough value to earn your interest and all you have to do is scan the code. There are only two things wrong:

There is no prize (remember, NO free lunch!)

You will open onto a nefarious website that will either infect your computer with malware or access your personal information through the financial apps on your phone or computer … or both!

What to do?

New twist, same game – and same answer: Don’t play!

QR codes are handy when they originate from a source you know and can trust. Unless you are totally confident of that source, NEVER click on a QR code if you don’t know for sure it’s legitimate.

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

Michael D. Moore is founder and CEO of M3 Networks, an IT Support and Cybersecurity firm located in Southlake with a nationwide presence. He has 29 years of experience in IT and has spoken frequently to organizations about cybersecurity. His speaking partners have often been agents with the FBI and Secret Service. For answers to questions about keeping your data, money and financial future secure from cyber threats, call Michael at 817-532-0127.