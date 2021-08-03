Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $245.9 million in its second quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $419.7 million in the period.

Sabre shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR

AP News

