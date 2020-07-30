98.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 30, 2020
TechnologyTransportation

Self-driving vehicle firm testing in Dallas-Fort Worth area

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Aurora, the high-tech autonomous vehicle company founded by the former lead engineer for Google’s self-driving project, is coming to Texas. No, the company isn’t moving here, but it will be testing and development to the state. In a blog post, the company says it will bring a small fleet of Aurora vehicles, using the company’s FirstLight Lidar technology, to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We’ll be testing commercial routes that sit at the center of key logistics delivery corridors with our fleet of Pacificas [Chrysler Pacifica minivans] and then class 8 [tractor trailer] trucks,” the Palo Alto-based company said in a blog post on its website.

“Texas’ role as a crucial state in the movement of goods makes it a natural place for Aurora’s expanded testing. With more public road miles than any other state, Texas understands that self-driving technology will have a critical safety impact for those who drive on its roads. Because of its open regulatory environment and pro-business policies, it is an ideal place to work with our government partners and bring innovative technologies that will decrease road fatalities and make our roads safer,” the blog post said.

The company is hiring in the area: For more information:

https://aurora.tech/careers/?gh_src=e36d487e2

