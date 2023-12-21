Day 8: Beware of sneaky survey scams

On the eighth day of scamming, your inbox brings to you … not eight maids a-milking but a data mining survey!

Welcome to the eighth installment of “The Twelve Days of Scamming” as a reminder to be cautious and vigilant during the Christmas season, when cyber thieves are working overtime to do anything – literally anything – to steal from you.

In this scam, you receive an email that appears to be from Costco, Home Depot, or a similar respected brand asking you to participate in a customer survey regarding a recent purchase.

The email thanks you for being a loyal customer and offers you a reward such as a $25 gift card to show appreciation for you clicking the link and completing the survey, or it may enter you into a $500 sweepstakes or a free iPad drawn among survey participants. You look at the email and it seems official, and it even has the company logo at the top of the email.

It all seems so innocent as all the company wants is your address, demographic information, and perhaps your phone number, plus information on when you last shopped at that store and your review of its customer service.

You are also prompted to register for multiple offers. The survey may also ask which credit card you use most often for your purchases.

What to do?

You can tell quite a bit by looking closely at the email. Is the logo low resolution or smudged? Are there typographical errors? Is the URL something unusual? Does the sender appear to be trying too hard to persuade you?

Before you even consider participating, hover your cursor over the link and read what the address is. If the survey’s address ends with Costco.com or Homedepot.com, there is a chance it could be legitimate.

If the email comes from Costocoteam.com or Homedepotteam.com – or particularly if the email address seems to be misspelled: homedopot.com – you are definitely being scammed.

If the email states the survey is being conducted by a third-party online research firm, notice the email address and then open a separate browser window and type in that website address, a comma, and the word “scam.” Then check to see what information that query gives you.

If you are not 100% sure about the legitimacy of a survey, then follow your instincts. Always be suspicious about anyone reaching out with what appears to be an offer that’s too good to be true.

It almost always is!

The holiday season from December 21 through New Year’s Day is a risky time because most companies give time off to their employees – particularly their IT professionals. This leaves them – and you – at risk at a time when cyber criminals are working overtime.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now allowed cybercriminals to automate their nefarious actions and achieve in minutes what in the past would have taken a full day.

While you are shopping and enjoying family time, these criminals are attacking you like never before. The Christmas holiday season is the Super Bowl for scammers, so be more careful than ever!

IMPORTANT! Develop a plan today with your in-house IT specialist or your third-party IT professional. Don’t allow this most joyous time of the year to become your worst nightmare!

