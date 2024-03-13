Technology incubator TechFW names first CEO

TechFW, a leading incubator-accelerator of technology business startups for the past 25 years, has named its first CEO.

Assuming the role of chief executive officer will be Ryan Brown, a veteran entrepreneur and manager widely known for transforming the Earth Day Texas event into the global EarthX initiative, TechFW said in a news release.

Brown has extensive experience as an entrepreneur in various industries, including aerospace and defense, and has led company growth and executive leadership within real estate, finance and nonprofits, the release said, adding that Brown “will provide visionary leadership, strategic direction, operational oversight, and development to ensure the continued success and growth of TechFW.”

“The future of entrepreneurship is bright, and I am committed to ensuring that TechFW remains at the forefront of this movement,” Brown said. “We’re taking a solid foundation and building on it by meeting and listening to partners and stakeholders, engaging our impressive community of entrepreneurs and supporters, and working with our board of directors and team to develop and implement our plan.”

TechFW board chair Brent Sorrells said “Ryan’s proven record in executive leadership and his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship make him the ideal choice” for CEO.

“We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead under his guidance,” Sorrells said.

TechFW’s former executive director, Hayden Blackburn, will assume the role of chief operating officer.

TechFW, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit founded in 1998, provides comprehensive support, resources, and guidance to entrepreneurial startups, enabling them to scale into multimillion-dollar companies and make a lasting impact on society. For more information visit the TechFW website.