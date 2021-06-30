TOLA Expo: Industry Groups Partner for Super-Regional In-Person Dealer Expo

Trade shows are staging a post-pandemic comeback, starting with regional events that require less formal planning than major events that require up to a year or more of advance preparation.

A group of industry manufacturer sales representatives in the Southwest has partnered with Samsung to produce one of the first in-person industry dealer events in more than a year called the TOLA Expo. The event, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29-30, covers a huge region – organizers refer to it as a “super-regional show” – drawing from the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas…hence, TOLA.

The TOLA Expo will take place in Dallas, at the World Trade Center, offering two full days and an impressive roster of more than 35 participating brands. The backers of the event include The Lucas Sales Group from Fort Worth, Bell & McCoy, and Elite 3 Pro sales representatives, and Samsung.

In addition to manufacturers’ display booths, TOLA Expo will also be offering a full schedule of training events, so dealers can bring their teams to see all the latest gear and brush up with the latest training sessions. Dealers often report that these types of regional events make it easier and more affordable for them to bring more of their crews and provide them with updated training.

Steve Lucas of the Lucas Sales Group shared that planners already have more than 400 dealers registered for the event, and expect more to sign up in the coming days. He adds, “This expo is actually a mini version of the CEDIA (Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association) event that will be held in Indianapolis this September.

In addition to Samsung, the list of manufacturers includes such major brands as Apex Technologies, Diode Lighting (Luminii Lighting), Dynaudio, Epson, JL Audio, Josh Ai, StormAudio and SurgX. Event promoters add that more manufacturers are confirming their participation daily.

Attendees can expect to meet with manufacturer executives, audition active systems in sound rooms, see new product launches, receive technical training, get a sneak preview of CEDIA, and more. There is no cost to attend on either day of the event, and show hours run from 8:30 am – 5:30 pm each day. Lunch will be provided on both days and there will be snacks and coffee available as well.

There is plenty of parking available at the event, including free valet parking on Tuesday the 29th, or attendees can park in the garage in the back of the Dallas Market Center. There will be free shuttle buses between nearby hotels and the event as well. On the 30th, there will be ample parking available at the front of the facility, but please note there will be no valet service or shuttle bus operations.

