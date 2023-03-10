DFW Airport geared up for spring break travel crush

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport expects more than 4.2 million passengers to travel through the airport during the busy spring break period, extending through March 20.

The number of passengers reflects a 14.3 percent increase over passenger traffic last year and an 11.9 increase compared to spring break 2019, before the pandemic outbreak.

Airport officials said the increase reflects a strong rebound in demand for travel.

DFW offers flights to more than 250 destinations worldwide, with spring break being a popular time for travel to beach destinations, ski resorts and cities across the country and the world.

“DFW Airport is more than ready to warmly welcome all our spring break travelers and provide them with an exceptional customer experience,” Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience, said in a statement. “We are already seeing a large increase in passengers eager to take that exciting trip to a fun destination.”

Due to the anticipated increase in travel, passengers are encouraged to follow the DFW Airport tips for a smoother experience. Customers should arrive at DFW at least two hours before a domestic or international flight to allow ample check-in and security screening time.

Also, plan for parking garages and lots to be very busy, especially at Terminals C and D. American Airlines passengers who are unable to find parking at those terminals may park, check in, and check baggage at any of DFW’s five terminals. Customers can then use Skylink to connect to other terminals within minutes.

Express and Remote parking is also available with shuttle service to all terminals.

Customers can use the airport’s app to find real-time TSA security wait times and the locations of TSA Pre-Check lanes for eligible passengers. Customers should always check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.