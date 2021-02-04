Amazon adding 6 delivery stations in DFW area

Amazon is adding six new delivery stations in Dallas-Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, McKiunney and Balch Springs.

“Amazon, like many other companies and industries, has found that Mansfield is an excellent place to do business. We are excited to have them in our city, bringing their innovative logistics technology and distribution operations to the Mansfield business community, as well as bringing jobs for our residents. Our local economy will benefit because of their investment in Mansfield,” said Michael Evans, Mansfield Mayor in a statement.

The new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers, according to Amazon.

“We are excited to continue our investment in Texas with new delivery stations across DFW that will create hundreds of new job opportunities and provide faster and more efficient delivery for customers. We look forward to continuing our growth in Texas and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making these projects possiblem” said Daniel Martin, an Amazon spokesperson.

Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers.

According to Amazon, the delivery stations will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, paying a $15 per hour starting wage and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

Amazon expects the new sites to open later in 2021.

2400 Centennial Drive, Arlington 76011

Risinger Road & Old Burleson Road, Fort Worth 76140

Litsey Road & Beach Street, Fort Worth 76244

Klein Tools Blvd & 7th Ave, Mansfield 76063

12809 Eastgate Drive, Balch Springs 75181

1398 Industrial Blvd, McKinney 75069

www.logistics.amazon.com