East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety

The Regional Transportation Council recently approved $23.5 million in federal funding for active transportation projects in North Texas, including a $2.3 million project in Fort Worth to construct separated bike lanes, bicycle traffic signals and bike-pedestrian counters along East Fourth Street/East First Street.
Data shows that during the coronavirus pandemic, as people have shifted from the office to working from home, trails across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have seen a significant increase in use, the City of Fort Worth said in a news release.
With school underway across the region and in-person instruction an option many families have chosen, the increased emphasis on bicycling and walking could also extend to students.
The East Fourth Street/East First Street corridor from downtown Fort Worth to Gateway Park is an existing signed bike route, installed in 2006 as part of a citywide bike route plan. A request was made to review the road design after a fatality on East First Street in 2017 to include safe facilities for people walking and bicycling into downtown from the east.
The goals of this project are to provide a safer user experience for all travelers along the corridor, whether by foot, bicycle or vehicle and provide a comfortable user experience for those traveling by foot or bicycle.
Improvements will include intersection improvements, pavement markings and buffers for bicycle lanes from downtown to Haltom Road, where a pedestrian hybrid beacon will be installed to connect to an off-street project. The intersection improvements include a protected intersection and bicycle traffic signals and detection.
Proposed buffered bike lanes will allow both eastbound and westbound movement from Sylvania Avenue to Haltom Road and be physically separated with a barrier from vehicular traffic where appropriate to enhance safety.
This project will serve as a regional example of innovative developments in bicycle infrastructure including bike signals, bike boxes, separated bicycle lanes, protected intersection, facility transitions through pedestrian hybrid beacons and permanent on-street and off-street counters, the city said.
The project will connect into a city-funded off-street project, expanding the reach of the regional Veloweb, and will serve as an example of funding partnerships through the city and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety
