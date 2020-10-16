70.5 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 16, 2020
Transportation East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety
Transportation

East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety

By FWBP Staff
black road bike
Photo by Mikkel Bech on Unsplash

Other News

Transportation

East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety

FWBP Staff -
The Regional Transportation Council recently approved $23.5 million in federal funding for active transportation projects in North Texas, including a $2.3 million...
Read more
Government

State-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow

FWBP Staff -
Traffic signal timing is an essential part of arterial management because it directly affects congestion, travel time, air quality and safety and...
Read more
Government

Public meeting on natural area in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Learn about the city’s work with the Trust for Public Land to help identify and prioritize natural areas for conservation at a...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports one COVID death on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Oct. 16 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Arlington in his 70s....
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Regional Transportation Council recently approved $23.5 million in federal funding for active transportation projects in North Texas, including a $2.3 million project in Fort Worth to construct separated bike lanes, bicycle traffic signals and bike-pedestrian counters along East Fourth Street/East First Street.
Data shows that during the coronavirus pandemic, as people have shifted from the office to working from home, trails across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have seen a significant increase in use, the City of Fort Worth said in a news release.

With school underway across the region and in-person instruction an option many families have chosen, the increased emphasis on bicycling and walking could also extend to students.

The East Fourth Street/East First Street corridor from downtown Fort Worth to Gateway Park is an existing signed bike route, installed in 2006 as part of a citywide bike route plan. A request was made to review the road design after a fatality on East First Street in 2017 to include safe facilities for people walking and bicycling into downtown from the east.
The goals of this project are to provide a safer user experience for all travelers along the corridor, whether by foot, bicycle or vehicle and provide a comfortable user experience for those traveling by foot or bicycle.

Improvements will include intersection improvements, pavement markings and buffers for bicycle lanes from downtown to Haltom Road, where a pedestrian hybrid beacon will be installed to connect to an off-street project. The intersection improvements include a protected intersection and bicycle traffic signals and detection.

Proposed buffered bike lanes will allow both eastbound and westbound movement from Sylvania Avenue to Haltom Road and be physically separated with a barrier from vehicular traffic where appropriate to enhance safety.
This project will serve as a regional example of innovative developments in bicycle infrastructure including bike signals, bike boxes, separated bicycle lanes, protected intersection, facility transitions through pedestrian hybrid beacons and permanent on-street and off-street counters, the city said.

The project will connect into a city-funded off-street project, expanding the reach of the regional Veloweb, and will serve as an example of funding partnerships through the city and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

Previous articleState-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow

Latest News

Government

State-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow

FWBP Staff -
Traffic signal timing is an essential part of arterial management because it directly affects congestion, travel time, air quality and safety and...
Read more
Transportation

GM to run robot cars in San Francisco without human backups

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit says it will pull the human backup drivers...
Read more
Transportation

NCTCOG calls for public input on bike-ped trail funding

FWBP Staff -
The North Central Texas Council of Governments is requesting public input on funding for a planned bicycle-pedestrian project...
Read more
Transportation

RailPros announces addition to management team

FWBP Staff -
RailPros has added  Mark Wheeland as Senior Vice President, Service Delivery, to its management team.Wheeland will focus on...
Read more
Transportation

Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Trinity Metro’s Near Southside ZIPZONE, an on-demand daily transportation option, is expanding its service area to include more access to grocery shopping...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101