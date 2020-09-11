First beams for North Tarrant Express 35W project to be placed

On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 the first beams will be placed on the North Tarrant Express 35W Segment 3C project on I-35W at SH 170. This is the first major milestone signaling the kick-off of the newest section of the North Tarrant Express project which spans from N. Tarrant Parkway to Eagle Parkway.

The following closures will be in place on Friday, September 11 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 12:

· All lanes of northbound I-35W at SH 170 will be closed.

o Traffic will be redirected unimpeded along the northbound I-35W frontage road.

· The left lane of southbound I-35W at SH 170 will be closed.

· Rolling full freeway closures on southbound I-35W at SH 170.

· All lanes of eastbound and westbound SH 170 at I-35W will be closed.

o Westbound traffic will be redirected to Westport Parkway.

o Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Keller Hicks Road.

· The off-ramp from southbound I-35W to SH 170 will be closed.

o Traffic will be redirected to the next exit at Keller Hicks Road.

On Saturday, September 12 from 3:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. the following closures will be in place:

· All lanes of southbound I-35W at SH 170 will be closed.

o Traffic will be redirected unimpeded along the southbound frontage road.

· The left lane of northbound I-35W at SH-170 will be closed.

· Rolling full freeway closures on northbound I-35W at SH 170.

· All lanes of eastbound and westbound SH 170 at I-35W will be closed.

o Westbound traffic will be redirected to Westport Parkway.

o Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Keller Hicks Road.

· The on-ramp to southbound I-35W from Westport Parkway will be closed.

o Traffic will be redirected to the next entrance at SH 170.

This work is weather-permitting. Updated closure information is posted daily on Twitter (@TEXpressAlerts) and Facebook (facebook.com/TEXpressLanes).

This work is part of the $950 million North Tarrant Express 35W project. This 6.7 mile section of I-35W from N. Tarrant Parkway to Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth will consist of improvements with the reconstruction of main lanes, expanded frontage roads, and the addition of TEXpress Lanes.

The North Tarrant Express 35W project is considered a critical infrastructure sector. As the project continues, staff, contractors and construction workers are following specific guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go,” and visit www.northtarrantexpress.com for upcoming closures. To view detour maps, please visit the Alternate Route Map page. Also, as lane closures are updated frequently, please visit the Lane Closures page daily for the most current information. Closures are subject to weather conditions, and construction activities may be postponed if necessary.