Hemphill Street work nears completions

The transformation of Hemphill Street south of downtown is nearing completion, according to a news release from the City of Fort Worth. Curb and gutter construction, pedestrian crossings and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps along the 4.4-stretch of Hemphill from West Boyce Avenue to West Vickery Boulevard are complete.

Paving is finished from Pennsylvania Avenue to West Boyce Street and paving from Vickery Boulevard to Pennsylvania Avenue will be completed in mid-May.

Once paving is complete, new pavement markings will be installed from West Vickery Boulevard to West Boyce Avenue. The new pavement marking plan will create one lane of traffic in each direction and include a center turn lane as well as on-street parking, bike lanes and bus stop access. This project follows the Complete Streets plan adopted by the city and creates a safer environment for all transit modes, including buses, vehicles, motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and other users.

These changes are expected to wrap up by the end of May.