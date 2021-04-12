Improvements are coming to Beach and Basswood intersection

Published on April 12, 2021

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a virtual community meeting to update residents on construction plans for improvements at the North Beach Street and Basswood Boulevard intersection.

This project will improve the intersection with a full signal modification and the addition of a northbound dual left turn lane as well as secondary eastbound and westbound offset left turn lanes. This will decrease wait times at intersection signals while increasing visibility, safety and traffic flow.

The virtual meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 19 via Webex. The meeting number is 182 712 3935. The meeting password is beachbasswood. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact Project Manager Iskal Shrestha via email or at 817-392-7254.

