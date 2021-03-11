Mayoral candidates to talk transit on March 30

Fort Worth mayoral candidates will share their perspectives on transit and the future of Fort Worth in an online forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Members and patrons of the Tarrant Transit Alliance are invited to join the Zoom webinar, and members of the public are invited to watch the panel on Facebook Live.

After the forum, the public will be able to access the 2021 Candidate Questionnaire, filled out by candidates for Fort Worth mayor and all council districts.

