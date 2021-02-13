25.4 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Search
Home Transportation

Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error

AP News
black sedan
Photo by Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unsplash

by AP News.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall comes after Mercedes-Benz learned of a crash in Europe where the automatic emergency-call system sent the wrong position of the vehicle. It began an investigation in October 2019, and it eventually found other similar events. A company spokesman said that it found none in the United States.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including those classed CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G. The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge, according to filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

Previous article🔒 Robert Francis: Is it time to get ‘Crazy’ for Valentine’s Day?
Next articleFather Stephen Jasso, influential Fort Worth spiritual leader, dies at 88
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,352FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
80SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.