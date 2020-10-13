76.7 F
Transportation NCTCOG calls for public input on bike-ped trail funding
Transportation

NCTCOG calls for public input on bike-ped trail funding

By FWBP Staff
bicycle in evening Photo by Flo Maderebner from Pexels

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is requesting public input on funding for a planned bicycle-pedestrian project and other transportation initiatives in the Dallas-Fort-Worth region beginning Oct. 12.

NCTCOG staff has posted a presentation on the Cotton Belt Trail design funding and planning efforts at: www.nctcog.org/input This project is in coordination with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Silver Line commuter rail project, NCTCOG said in a news release.

The 26-mile regional bicycle-pedestrian trail will run parallel to the Silver Line and connect seven cities across three North Texas counties.

The Silver Line is DART’s planned commuter rail line that will start at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and continue northeast through the cities of Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison and Richardson before terminating in Plano.

Additional funding was requested for the engineering of the bicycle-pedestrian trail and construction of critical portions, as well as sound walls near schools.

In September the Regional Transportation Council approved the necessary funds, voting to pay 100% of the design of the Cotton Belt Trail, and $245,000 in Surface Transportation Block Grant funds for two safety walls near two schools.

The Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) is a two-year statement of work identifying the transportation- and air quality-related planning tasks to be carried out within the 12-county metropolitan planning area.

Proposed modifications to the Fiscal Year 2020 and FY2021 UPWP will be posted for review and comment.

Finally, information on the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program and vehicle incentive opportunities will also be available.

North Texans are encouraged to provide their input at www.nctcog.org/input through Nov. 10. To request printed copies of the information, call (817) 608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org.



