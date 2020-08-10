96.5 F
NCTCOG seeking input on Transportation Planning Initiatives

By FWBP Staff
North Texans are invited to comment online through Sept. 9 on several current transportation planning initiatives, including the effects of COVID-19 on regional transportation, emission reduction plans, potential funding awards, and federal performance measures.
To help the public better understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the transportation system, North Central Texas Council of Governments staff will provide an update on several performance metrics. These policy metrics address the financial implications of the pandemic, travel behavior responses and benefits, and offsetting unemployment increases, NCTGOG said in a news release.


Staff will also provide the public with updates on several project initiatives.
In 2019, the Federal Highway Administration awarded funding to NCTCOG to develop the Interstate Highway 45 Zero Emission Corridor Plan to support both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles along IH 45 from Dallas to Houston.
Staff is seeking stakeholder involvement from fuel providers, fleets, infrastructure developers, fuel associations, government agencies, utilities, and interest groups and will provide an update on planning progress.


Additionally, staff will present recommended projects to receive funding as part of the 2020 Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects.
Finally, staff will discuss recent federal transportation rules that require metropolitan planning organizations to monitor and set targets for a specific set of performance measures. Observed trends, project implementation and the effects of COVID-19 will impact the decision on whether target adjustments will be recommended.
The department’s new interactive map tool, the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program, vehicle incentive opportunities and administrative revisions for Mobility 2045, the region’s long-term transportation plan, will also be highlighted.
North Texans could provide input on these beginning August 10 and continuing through Sept. 9 at www.nctcog.org/input.
To request printed copies of the information, call (817) 608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org
– FWBP Staff

