Northbound I-35W Basswood Boulevard On-Ramp Long Term Closure

The on-ramp to northbound I-35W from Basswood Boulevard will be closed on Friday, June 26, at 9 p.m. Traffic will be redirected to the next entrance at Heritage Trace Parkway. The entrance ramp at Western Center Boulevard will also be open during this time. This closure is anticipated to last through Spring 2021.



This work is weather-permitting. Updated closure information is posted daily on Twitter (@TEXpressAlerts) and Facebook (facebook.com/TEXpressLanes).

This work is part of the $950 million North Tarrant Express 35W project. The 6.7-mile section of I-35W from North Tarrant Parkway to Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth will consist of improvements with the reconstruction of main lanes, expanded frontage roads and the addition of TEXpress Lanes.



The North Tarrant Express 35W project is considered a critical infrastructure sector and, as the project continues, staff, contractors and construction workers are following specific guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go,” and visit www.northtarrantexpress.com