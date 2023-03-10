PS luxury airport service on tap for DFW Airport

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport’s board of directors recently reached a lease agreement with PS, formerly named The Private Suite, to bring its brand of brand of premium pre- and post-flight service to the airport.

DFW will become the third airport in the country to offer PS service as an option for travelers. PS first launched the service at Los Angeles International Airport in 2017 and is due to add a second location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this year.

The airport approved a lease with PS of a 12,200-square foot location adjacent to Corporate Aviation. Available amenities will include private suites and The Salon, a signature lounge.

Travelers who use the service will have access to private TSA and customs screenings on-site as well as chauffeured rides in a BMW to and from the jet bridge stairs of their commercial flight.

The design, amenities and chef-curated culinary options will reflect the uniqueness of Dallas and Fort Worth, blending Western heritage with modern, cosmopolitan sensibilities, according to PS officials.

“DFW Airport is excited about this newest opportunity to transform travel for our customers as PS brings its unique services to our airport,” Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience, said in a statement.

“DFW welcomes PS and the opportunity to elevate the customer experience with this unique new option for travelers,” Buchanan said. “They can have a more personalized experience to and from their flights at DFW.”

An all-access annual membership is $4,850 per year with additional fees for other services.

“As we forge towards expanding to every major U.S. airport, we are proud to announce Dallas Fort Worth as the third location that PS will bring our luxury experience to,” said Amina Porter, CEO of PS. “Establishing a presence in the bustling region and airport of DFW was important to us as a brand and marks yet another key milestone in PS’ continued evolution as a leader in reimagining airport travel.”

The goal is to introduce the new service at DFW in 2024, according to a report in The Dallas Morning News.