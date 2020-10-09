RailPros announces addition to management team

RailPros has added Mark Wheeland as Senior Vice President, Service Delivery, to its management team.



Wheeland will focus on RailPros’ Service Excellence principles and service delivery that models the safety values and standard practices of its rail industry clients, the company said in a news .



Wheeland comes to RailPros following a 40-year career at Union Pacific Railroad, most recently as AVP Track Maintenance-Southern Region, and previously in leadership roles in Track Maintenance, Track Programs and Track Welding.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the RailPros leadership team. Mark is a trusted industry leader with vast railroad experience, and I am confident in Mark’s ability to drive RailPros’ industry-leading operational practices in the service of our clients” said Ken Koff, president and CEO of RailPros.



Wheeland has a BA in Geological Sciences from Brown University and served in numerous leadership positions for Union Pacific and Chicago and North Western Railroads.

RailPros, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Irving, is a comprehensive provider of outsource services to the freight and transit/commuter rail industries. RailPros serves customers in all 50 states and has 14 offices nationwide.

