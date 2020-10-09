85.5 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 9, 2020
- Advertisements -
Transportation RailPros announces addition to management team
Transportation

RailPros announces addition to management team

By FWBP Staff
Mark Wheeland

Other News

Entertainment

GM Financial Parade Of Lights 2020

FWBP Staff -
Expect a different look for the 38th year in of the Parade of Lights in Downtown Fort Worth Nov. 22.The theme of...
Read more
Transportation

RailPros announces addition to management team

FWBP Staff -
RailPros has added  Mark Wheeland as Senior Vice President, Service Delivery, to its management team.Wheeland will focus on...
Read more
Sports

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

AP News -
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer NEW YORK (AP) — During an era when the Yankees won the World...
Read more
Opinion

Richard Connor: Canceling the rodeo is painful but it’s the right thing to do

Richard Connor -
It’s not my last rodeo. Not yours, either. Practice saying it. Throw out one of the...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

RailPros has added  Mark Wheeland as Senior Vice President, Service Delivery, to its management team.

Wheeland will focus on RailPros’ Service Excellence principles and service delivery that models the safety values and standard practices of its rail industry clients, the company said in a news . 

Wheeland comes to RailPros following a 40-year career at Union Pacific Railroad, most recently as AVP Track Maintenance-Southern Region, and previously in leadership roles in Track Maintenance, Track Programs and Track Welding. 
“I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the RailPros leadership team. Mark is a trusted industry leader with vast railroad experience, and I am confident in Mark’s ability to drive RailPros’ industry-leading operational practices in the service of our clients” said Ken Koff, president and CEO of RailPros.

Wheeland has a BA in Geological Sciences from Brown University and served in numerous leadership positions for Union Pacific and Chicago and North Western Railroads.
RailPros, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Irving, is a comprehensive provider of outsource services to the freight and transit/commuter rail industries. RailPros serves customers in all 50 states and has 14 offices nationwide.

Previous articleWhitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91
Next articleGM Financial Parade Of Lights 2020
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Transportation

Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Trinity Metro’s Near Southside ZIPZONE, an on-demand daily transportation option, is expanding its service area to include more access to grocery shopping...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County offers free rides for early voting and election day

FWBP Staff -
Throughout early voting and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Tarrant County voters will be able to catch free rides to the polls on...
Read more
Culture

Trinity Metro and J.O. Agency take on public transit safety

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s public transit system, Trinity Metro, and its advertising/marketing agency of record, J.O. Agency, have created an...
Read more
Business

US 3Q auto sales fall 9.7%, but they’re rising from 2Q lows

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — In normal times, a 9.7% drop in auto sales would cause executives to sweat...
Read more
Aviation

Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER and CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writers DETROIT (AP) — The worries are growing for United Airlines...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101