Check out 2020’s worst red light runners

Mesa, Arizona-based Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) – a leader in smart transportation – released videos of 2020’s worst red-light runners today. The alarming footage shows collisions captured by red-light safety cameras in communities across the country; and in a year filled with distractions, shows that these crashes continue to present a threat, even with fewer people on the road.

The compilation of videos showcasing red-light crashes is available here:

The video (link) includes footage from red-light safety camera programs in Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Alabama, North Carolina and Louisiana.

“These shocking crashes – captured in a year when traffic was actually down due to the pandemic – serve as a chilling reminder of the dangers that red-light runners present to our neighbors, friends and families,” said Garrett Miller, Verra Mobility Executive Vice President, Government Solutions. “In most cases these tragedies can be attributed to distracted driving and reckless behavior, making these collisions, not accidents.

Red-light safety cameras significantly impact road safety. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study found that cameras reduced the fatal red-light running crash rate of large cities by 21 percent and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14 percent, according to a Verra Mobility news release. In 2019, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras in the nation’s second-largest state.