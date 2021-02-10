Onyinye Akujuo of the JPS Foundation joins Tarrant Transit Alliance as vice chair

Tarrant Transit Alliance (TTA), a transit advocacy group committed to educating, empowering and mobilizing the Tarrant County and Fort Worth community to promote multimodal transit policy that serves the entire region, appoints 14 new community leaders to its board of directors.

Among the new board members is Onyinye Akujuo of the JPS Foundation, who will serve the organization as vice chair of the board.

These additions will increase the size of TTA’s board to 37 members.

In addition to Akujuo, new Tarrant Transit Alliance board members are: Dionne Bagsby of Tarrant County College, Chelsea Bonham of Acute Salon, Jerene Bustamante of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Griffith of the City of Fort Worth, Jonathan Guadian of the Glen Park Neighborhood Association, Jared Howard of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Tiesa Leggett of the North Texas Commission, Rick Miedema of the Teamsters Local 997, Renee Parker of Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, Brad Lonberger of Kimley-Horn, Richard Riccetti of Williamson-Dickies, Daniel Garcia Rodriguez of United Fort Worth and Danette Wicker of Danette’s Urban Oasis.

“The momentum for multimodal transit improvements in our area has increased, but there is still a long way to go, and we could not ask for a better group of committed change-makers and leaders to advocate on behalf of transit and the future of Tarrant County,” said Andre McEwing, board chair of the Tarrant Transit Alliance.

Current board members include McEwing of Tarrant County College, Jeff Davis (past chair) of Republic Title, Graham Brizendine (secretary and treasurer) of Rogue Architects, Carlo Andreani of Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers, Tyler Arbogast of Fort Worth Housing Solutions, Bob Baulsir of Trinity Metro, Kristen Camareno of Tarrant County, John Dewar of Freese & Nichols, Rainey Dock Matthews of the Mayor’s Council on People with Disabilities, Allison Docker of Near Southside Inc., Matt Dufrene of BlueZones and Texas Health Resources, Chad Edwards of the City of Fort Worth, Jesse Herrera of Urban Theory and CoAct, Leah King of United Way of Tarrant County, Melissa Konur of Downtown Fort Worth Inc., Dee Lara Oneal of DBIA-SW and This Place TX, Rebecca Montgomery of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Roxanne Pillar of Huitt-Zollars, Benjamin Roberston of Byrne Construction, Schuyler Stapleton, a student at Tarrant County College, Casey Tounget of Transwestern, Manuel Urbina, a student at Tarrant County College and Walter Williams of Tarrant County College.

The Tarrant Transit Alliance began in 2017 when a group of community leaders and organizations – including Tarrant County College, The Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth and Trinity Metro – recognized a need for educating, empowering and mobilizing the community to promote transit policy to serve the entire region.

The Tarrant Transit Alliance works with contributors, community officials and regional leaders to build support for regional transit in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.