Tarrant Transportation Summit: Addressing the region’s surging growth

Going into our 14th year, I’ve been honored to host the Tarrant Transportation Summit. What began as an annual update on the progress of the North Tarrant Express, DFW Connector and I-35W expansion has become one of the biggest transportation events in the state. I would like to thank our sponsors, attendees, panelists and keynote speakers for making this such a successful event.

Over the years, we’ve all gathered together to discuss the present state and future of infrastructure, mobility, and the economy, and how we can collectively improve the quality of life for citizens in Tarrant County and across the Metroplex. We’ve heard from leaders like Congressman Roger Williams, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hager and Dr. M. Ray Perryman, among others, who have given us their thoughts on the future of mobility in our region and what needs to be done to keep up with the growth that has been our hallmark over the past few decades.

Our theme this year, “Surge: Readiness for Exponential Population Growth,” expounds upon our underlying theme each year, formally acknowledging that our current growth will remain sustainable so long as we’re all committed to regional collaboration and staying one step ahead of the infrastructure needed to support it. We’ve certainly come to a fork in the road and the time is now for us to make some significant decisions about where we’re headed next.

This year, our longtime friend and event supporter, Ross Perot Jr., chairman of the Perot Companies and Hillwood, will speak to Lorie K. Logan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, on what our region’s economic growth could look like, as well as how market conditions could impact our current trajectory. In 2024, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve, as they continue to navigate the uncertain world the pandemic has left in its wake.

Panels for this year’s program contain a mix of experienced individuals from the public and private sectors who will bring us up-to-speed on key mobility and infrastructure projects that will sustain our region, as we move toward the future. Our first panel, moderated by Becky Redman of Lockheed Martin, will feature Parker County Judge Pat Deen and Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall, as well as my colleague Commissioner Manny Ramirez, as they discuss how their communities are pooling their resources to handle current traffic growth and future-proof infrastructure for development.

Next, we will focus on eastern Tarrant County and Arlington in a discussion moderated by Michael Jacobson, president of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. Michael and his guests, City Manager Trey Yelverton, Rangers Vice President Rob Matwick, and NCTCOG Senior Program Manager Dan Lamers, will talk about how the growth of the Arlington sports and entertainment district makes investing in an updated I-30 a long-term win for the region.

After a break, Russell Laughlin of Hillwood will host a discussion with some of the most prominent players in the development of central Fort Worth about how the city’s core is growing, and with it comes a need to address choke points at I-30 and I-35W. Russell’s panel will include Robert Allen of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership, Craig Caviler of Majestic Realty, Ryan Dickerson of Walsh, as well as Kelly Porter from the City of Fort Worth.

The final panel will be an especially important conversation for me, as Michael Morris of NCTCOG and North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino, NTE Director of Corporate Affairs Robert Hinkle and I talk about how highway transportation decisions made in Northeast Tarrant County over the past four decades have led to economic prosperity for a generation of North Texans.

Guests to the February 9 event at Hurst Conference Center can expect one of our best programs ever. With this year’s lineup, I am confident that we’ve assembled a collection of individuals who will truly move our region to further success as we work together to realize the challenges and opportunities that our surge in growth presents.

Gary Fickes has been a member of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court since 2006 representing Precinct 3, which includes two major airports and several major freeways. He is a former mayor of Southlake and past chair of the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition and Regional Transportation Council through the North Central Texas Council of Governments.