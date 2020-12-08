49.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Search
Business Tesla seeks to raise another $5B in stock offering
BusinessTransportation

Tesla seeks to raise another $5B in stock offering

By By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
close-up photography of red car
Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash

Other News

FW People

Callie Jo Williams

FWBP Staff -
With a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from TCU and experience working at a Fort Worth-based advertising agency, Williams develops and executes marketing and...
Read more
FW People

Jimmy Cessna

FWBP Staff -
A graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, Cessna assists Hill School students with planning for their future after...
Read more
FW People

Karen Knight

FWBP Staff -
As Hill School’s counselor, Karen Knight aids students in academic achievement and social/emotional development. Prior to joining Hill School, Knight worked as a pediatric...
Read more
Government

In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

Emma Platoff -
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House...
Read more
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products.

This is the second such move for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect.

Similar to its prior capital raise, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the stock sales would be made “from time to time.” The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission.

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company’s shares and investors’ keen interest in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla’s stock has exploded this year, growing more than 600%. The shares closed up 7% on Monday at $641.76.

The Palo Alto, California-based company headed by Elon Musk has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleQueen Nefertari’s Egypt at the Kimbell through March 14
Next articleTaylor named market leader for Colliers in DFW

Latest News

Business

Texas to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With new cases of the coronavirus and hospitalizations spiking in Texas as winter approaches, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday launched...
Read more
Business

Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking

By FRANK BAJAK -
BOSTON (AP) — Researchers at a cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices — flaws...
Read more
Banking

Worthington National Bank names new CFO

FWBP Staff -
Worthington National Bank has named Veronica Watkins chief financial officer, replacing Les Schuler who is retiring after a 46-year career in banking in December....
Read more
Business

Survey: Business economists see full recovery before 2022

AP News -
By STAN CHOE AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. economy's growth is likely slowing as 2020 comes to a close, but a...
Read more
Business

China trade surplus hits record $75B as Nov exports soar

By JOE McDONALD -
BEIJING (AP) — China’s politically sensitive trade surplus soared to a record $75.4 billion in November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101