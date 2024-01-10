TEXRail celebrates 5th anniversary with free rides

TEXRail, Trinity Metro’s commuter rail line that began operating in 2019, is celebrating five years of service today (Jan. 10) by offering free rides throughout the service day.

TEXRail surpassed the 2-million ride milestone in 2023 and during every month of the fiscal year (October 2022-September 2023) had higher ridership than the same month the previous year.

Two of the highest monthly ridership numbers occurred in late 2023: 83,071 rides in November (67% increase over November 2022) and 82,492 in December (34% increase over December 2022). The highest single day of ridership was Nov. 20 with 6,625 rides.

“Our ridership growth shows how much TEXRail means to the community and to visitors,” Reed Lanham, vice president of rail, said in a news release. “TEXRail is a safe and reliable service with an outstanding on-time performance. Customers can rely on us for a consistently positive experience.”

In addition to free rides, TEXRail is noting its anniversary by holding a “Name That Train” contest, with winners receiving a free, 31-day local ticket for Trinity Metro services. Spike, the train named in 2019 during the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike commemorating completion of the first transcontinental railroad across the United States, is one of eight TEXRail trains but the only one with a name. Customers and the general public are invited to submit name ideas so each train can have its own identity. The deadline for submitting entries is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.

A few TEXRail facts worth noting:

2,941,522 total miles traveled on TEXRail

17,250 maintenance inspections

1,792 seats (224 per train)

688 windows (86 per train)

41 railroading crossings

23 bridges

9 stations

8 trains

About TEXRail

The 27-mile commuter rail line provides convenient service between Fort Worth and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B. The route has nine stations in Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine. Regular TEXRail fares are $2.50 each way or $5 for a local ticket, which includes the train, buses, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services and the west zone of Trinity Railway Express.