TEXRail notes fourth anniversary with free train rides

In celebration of its fourth anniversary, TEXRail is offering free rides through Monday, Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

Also during the period, ZIPZONE rides to connect to a TEXRail station are available for free.

“This is a tremendous time to come out and ride the rails,” Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski said in a statement. “TEXRail ridership is growing every month, and this is the perfect time for anyone who hasn’t ridden yet to come out and give it a try.”

Trinity Metro owns and operates TEXRail, a 27-mile commuter rail line that runs between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

In addition to the free rides, Trinity Metro has adjusted the schedule of the 7:10 p.m. train from DFW Airport Terminal B so that it makes its full run to the Fort Worth T&P Station. That train had been terminating at the Mercantile Station.

“Our customers have been asking for this change, and we’re delighted to make it happen,” said Vice President of Rail Jon-Erik “AJ” Arjanen. “We listened to their feedback, and we know this will be a great adjustment to help passengers trying to get back to Fort Worth.”

TEXRail set a monthly ridership record in December, when 61,689 passengers rode the train.

“Our ridership has continued to rebound from the impact of COVID, and we are so excited to see the TEXRail numbers soar as they did last month,” Andreski stated.

- Advertisement -

Trinity Metro officials attributed the record-setting ridership to a number of factors, including the convenience of getting from Fort Worth to DFW Airport during the busy holiday travel season and more long-term parking spots at five of its TEXRail stations to accommodate holiday travelers.

“Plus, we (saw) a lot of locals and tourists taking day trips to holiday events in Grapevine,” Arjanen stated.

TEXRail ridership to and from DFW Airport was 28 percent higher in December 2022 than in December 2021. Ridership during the last quarter of October through December was 16 percent higher than the same period in 2021.