80.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 8, 2020
- Advertisements -
Transportation Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside
Transportation

Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside

By FWBP Staff
Near Southside Zip Zones

Other News

Education

Museum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast

FWBP Staff -
Energy Blast lets visitors to the Museum of Science and History explore the ways Fort Worth powers-up and...
Read more
Transportation

Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Trinity Metro’s Near Southside ZIPZONE, an on-demand daily transportation option, is expanding its service area to include more access to grocery shopping...
Read more
Health Care

Commentary: Have regular eye exams to preserve vision for life, even during COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
October 8 is World Sight Day DAVID ENDICOTT
Read more
Entertainment

‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer NEW YORK (AP) — "Sesame Street" has always pressed for inclusion. Now in...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Trinity Metro’s Near Southside ZIPZONE, an on-demand daily transportation option, is expanding its service area to include more access to grocery shopping and medical facilities.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 11, the new area goes south of East Hattie Street to East Berry Street, with the eastern boundary at South Riverside Drive and the western boundary at 8th Avenue. The larger area includes a Fiesta, Walmart Neighborhood Market and additional coverage for neighborhood residents to reach medical facilities with ease, a news release said.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our community, it begins with focusing on access,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Expanding this existing ZIPZONE to include numerous grocery stores and medical services is one step in ensuring our community has access to essential services.” 
Wayne Gensler, vice president and COO of bus and paratransit, said the timing is right for expanding the Near Southside ZIPZONE.

“Shortly after we began the service in July, we recognized the need for a broader boundary to better serve the community,” he said. “We want to make sure people have a reliable transit option for essential medical appointments and grocery shopping.”

To celebrate the expansion of the Near Southside ZIPZONE, one-way fares will be $1 from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, the fares will be $3 each way.
The Near Southside ZIPZONE serves the region that encompasses Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, Cook Children’s Medical Center, John Peter Smith Hospital, Texas Heath Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Moncrief Cancer Institute, and UT Southwestern Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth. The zone also includes many restaurants and businesses on Magnolia Avenue.

The ZIPZONE, which is provided through a contract with Via, utilizes black Toyota Siennas for the shared rides from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. ZIPZONE connects with Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) at the Fort Worth T&P Station and to bus routes 1 South Hemphill, 4 East Rosedale, 5a Evans Ave., 5b Glen Garden/Wichita, 6 8th Ave./McCart/Hulen Mall, 9 Ramey/Vickery and 14 Sylvania/NE 28th.
How it works:
Download the Trinity Metro ZIPZONE app. Use the app to order a ride.
A short how-to video is here: http://bit.ly/SouthZIP

Previous articleCommentary: Have regular eye exams to preserve vision for life, even during COVID-19
Next articleMuseum of Science and History: new hours and reopened Energy Blast
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Tarrant County offers free rides for early voting and election day

FWBP Staff -
Throughout early voting and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Tarrant County voters will be able to catch free rides to the polls on...
Read more
Culture

Trinity Metro and J.O. Agency take on public transit safety

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s public transit system, Trinity Metro, and its advertising/marketing agency of record, J.O. Agency, have created an...
Read more
Business

US 3Q auto sales fall 9.7%, but they’re rising from 2Q lows

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — In normal times, a 9.7% drop in auto sales would cause executives to sweat...
Read more
Aviation

Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER and CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writers DETROIT (AP) — The worries are growing for United Airlines...
Read more
News

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

AP News -
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101