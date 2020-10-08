Trinity Metro expands on-demand in Near Southside

Trinity Metro’s Near Southside ZIPZONE, an on-demand daily transportation option, is expanding its service area to include more access to grocery shopping and medical facilities.



Beginning Sunday, Oct. 11, the new area goes south of East Hattie Street to East Berry Street, with the eastern boundary at South Riverside Drive and the western boundary at 8th Avenue. The larger area includes a Fiesta, Walmart Neighborhood Market and additional coverage for neighborhood residents to reach medical facilities with ease, a news release said.



“As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our community, it begins with focusing on access,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Expanding this existing ZIPZONE to include numerous grocery stores and medical services is one step in ensuring our community has access to essential services.”

Wayne Gensler, vice president and COO of bus and paratransit, said the timing is right for expanding the Near Southside ZIPZONE.



“Shortly after we began the service in July, we recognized the need for a broader boundary to better serve the community,” he said. “We want to make sure people have a reliable transit option for essential medical appointments and grocery shopping.”



To celebrate the expansion of the Near Southside ZIPZONE, one-way fares will be $1 from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, the fares will be $3 each way.

The Near Southside ZIPZONE serves the region that encompasses Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, Cook Children’s Medical Center, John Peter Smith Hospital, Texas Heath Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Moncrief Cancer Institute, and UT Southwestern Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth. The zone also includes many restaurants and businesses on Magnolia Avenue.



The ZIPZONE, which is provided through a contract with Via, utilizes black Toyota Siennas for the shared rides from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. ZIPZONE connects with Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) at the Fort Worth T&P Station and to bus routes 1 South Hemphill, 4 East Rosedale, 5a Evans Ave., 5b Glen Garden/Wichita, 6 8th Ave./McCart/Hulen Mall, 9 Ramey/Vickery and 14 Sylvania/NE 28th.

How it works:

Download the Trinity Metro ZIPZONE app. Use the app to order a ride.

A short how-to video is here: http://bit.ly/SouthZIP