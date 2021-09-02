Trinity Metro kicks off A Better Connection Sept. 5

A Better Connection will be implemented on Sunday, Sept. 5, and Trinity Metro wants it to be a great experience for everyone. To help encourage potential riders and to offset any issues with existing customers, the agency is offering a two-step promotional fare structure, a news release said.

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, fares will be free on all services. From Sept. 12 through Oct. 31, fares will be $1 for one-way bus rides (regular and express routes), $2 for one-way ACCESS rides, and half-price for multi-ride tickets.

TEXRail, ZIPZONE and TRE tickets will not be discounted for one-way rides.

Multi-ride ticket pricing will be $2.50 for one day, $1.25 for one-day reduced, $12.50 for seven day, $6.25 for seven-day reduced, $40 for 30 day, and $20 for 30-day reduced.

More information: https://ridetrinitymetro.org/a-better-connection/