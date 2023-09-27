Trinity Metro names Reed Lanham VP of rail

Reed Lanham has been named vice president of rail for Trinity Metro. Lanham brings 16 years of commuter rail experience to the position.

For the past four years, he has overseen TEXRail operations.

Lanham had a significant role in the start-up of TEXRail and successfully led Trinity Metro’s implementation of positive train control on both Trinity Railway Express and TEXRail. In his new position, he will oversee the initiation of programs to elevate the quality, reliability and consistency of Trinity Railway Express and TEXRail service.

Lanham was selected following a national search. He joined Trinity Metro in 2015 and has held a variety of leadership roles in the agency, most recently serving as deputy vice president of rail.