Trinity Metro offering free rides throughout November

Trinity Metro is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering free rides to all passengers traveling in Tarrant County during November.

The free rides include all buses, TEXRail, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services and ACCESS paratransit, the transit service said in a news release. Free rides also will be offered in the west zone (between Fort Worth T&P Station and CentrePort Station) of Trinity Railway Express, the release said.

“Trinity Metro has been an integral part of the community for 40 years,” said President & CEO Richard Andreski. “We want to celebrate our 40th anniversary by offering free trips throughout November as a way to thank our loyal riders – and to invite new riders to try our transit network.”

Trinity Metro is a regional transportation system that began operating on Nov. 8, 1983, as the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

The agency has celebrated a number of milestones during its anniversary year, including two million rides on TEXRail, the commuter rail line introduced in 2019. The 27-mile line runs between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B.