Trinity Metro seeking public participation in bus system redesign

Trinity Metro is designing a modern, transformative bus network and is launching a survey to learn what customers would like to see, the organization said in a news release.



The system redesign, known as A Better Connection, is intended to make substantial improvements by reviewing the entire network and focusing on five key topics that include system priorities, waiting vs. walking, and preferences on downtown vs. other destinations. Through an online survey, Trinity Metro will gather information that will directly impact priorities and system changes.

“Gathering this information will help guide our decisions about adding and aligning services by considering the best choices for our bus network,” said Wayne Gensler, vice president and COO of bus and paratransit. “We are working closely with the City of Fort Worth on this initiative and we are hoping to get input from both current riders and future passengers.”



To help frame the discussion, the agency has developed five key areas: System Priorities, Waiting or Walking?, How Can We Serve You at a Local Level?, Downtown or Other Destination and Peak or Off-Peak. Trinity Metro wants to hear what you think are the best options.



How to participate:

– Go online to learn more about this initiative and click on the “Take Survey” button.

– Talk with an ENVOY team member who will be conducting surveys on board vehicles.

– Visit Fort Worth Central Station to fill out a comment card and drop it in the designated box.

– Tune in for a Facebook Live discussion at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

– Listen to a Facebook Live in Spanish at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, or one in English at 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The announced timeline for the A Better Connection project:

January-July 2020: Analyze and document Trinity Metro’s current transit network

July-September 2020: Define goals

September-November 2020: Develop system alternatives

November 2020-February 2021: Draft plan

March 2021: Final plan

Fall 2021: Implement route changes

– FWBP Staff