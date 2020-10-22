77.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Transportation Profit, revenue slump at Union Pacific, but volume improves
Transportation

Profit, revenue slump at Union Pacific, but volume improves

By AP News
Union Pacific photo courtesy of Pexels

Other News

Government

Texans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate

Texas Tribune -
By Kelsey Carolan, The Texas Tribune Oct. 22, 2020 "Texans John Cornyn and Ted...
Read more
News

Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff, The Texas Tribune Oct. 22, 2020 "Second whistleblower fired from Texas...
Read more
Transportation

Profit, revenue slump at Union Pacific, but volume improves

AP News -
By JOSH FUNK AP Business WriterOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific's profit and revenue slumped by double digits, though the volume of...
Read more
Banking

Bank OZK: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $109.3 million.The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank that has...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s profit and revenue slumped by double digits, though the volume of shipments it handled rebounded from the previous quarter as the economy emerged from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year.


The railroad earned $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share in the third quarter, down 12% from $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago. The per-share earnings from the most recent quarter were 2 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue fell 11% to $4.92 billion, also shy of analyst expectations for $4.98 billion.
Shares of Union Pacific Corp. dipped more than 6% Thursday.
Volume fell 4% compared with last year, but that was a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20% as factories and businesses shut down with COVID-19 infections spreading in the U.S.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said the industrial economy remains weak and conditions vary widely across all the different businesses the railroad serves, yet generally the economy is improving. But he said it’s hard to predict the pace of recovery because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s all going to be predicated on how we are handling the COVID pandemic and building confidence in consumers that they can quote-unquote ‘Get back to normal,” Fritz said.

Union Pacific cut its expenses 12% to $2.89 billion during the quarter. Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said even though costs were down, the railroad’s results were hurt by some unusual expenses, including severance pay and higher state and local taxes. But he said things are looking up heading into the rest of the year.
Volume is up 4% so far in the fourth quarter, and Union Pacific expects that to end up in the low single-digit percentage range. Consumer demand remains strong and online shopping continues growing, which boosts shipments of containers of imported goods. Grain exports are also improving thanks to strong demand from China.
The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad operates 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Previous articleBank OZK: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleSecond whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery

Latest News

Aviation

American, Southwest, Alaska add to airline loss parade in 3Q

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — Airlines are piling up billions of dollars in additional losses...
Read more
Business

Tesla posts net profit for fifth straight quarter

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — Tesla charged through a summertime auto industry sales slump in the U.S. to post...
Read more
Transportation

American plans flights with Boeing 737 Max by year-end

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Before long, American Airlines might find out how many travelers are reluctant to fly on the Boeing...
Read more
Transportation

GM expected to announce electric vehicle for Tennessee plant

AP News -
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in...
Read more
Transportation

East Fourth/East First project will enhance bike, pedestrian safety

FWBP Staff -
The Regional Transportation Council recently approved $23.5 million in federal funding for active transportation projects in North Texas, including a $2.3 million...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101