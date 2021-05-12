UTA grad appointed senior vice president at Kapsch TrafficCom

Darby Swank has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. Swank is a standing member of the Finance Committee for the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Authority (IBTTA) and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

In this role, Darby will provide strategic and operational leadership to the Sales & Business Development, Bid Management & Proposal, and Project Estimation teams in order to generate new business and growth for the company’s North America solution portfolio including electronic tolling, traffic management, and connected vehicle solutions. Darby replaces JB Kendrick, who was appointed the President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America in April 2021.

Darby has built a successful career in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) for electronic toll collection and traffic management. He has more than 24 years of experience in senior and leadership roles, with more than 20 years of experience in the transportation and tolling industries. He previously served as Vice President, All-Electronic Tolling Solutions for Kapsch from 2016, and was formerly Vice President of Electronic Tolling Solutions at Schneider Electric. Throughout his career, Darby directed several of the largest and most complex open road tolling (ORT) and all-electronic tolling (AET) projects in the United States, and has overseen technical strategy, technological and software development, and project testing and maintenance.

He is located in Austin, Texas.

