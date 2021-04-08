Potential After the Pandemic: Reimagining Our Community

How can the community from businesses, nonprofits and health care prepare for the New Normal? Join us as three North Texas leaders examine the challenges, opportunities and new strategies required for the post-COVID era.
The Fort Worth Business Press is partnering with United Way of Tarrant County to present a webinar looking at how the community will reshape itself as we emerge from the pandemic.
- How do I know how much change my business needs to make?
- Is now the perfect opportunity to reshape equity?
- Are we out of the woods and on our way to recovery?
- What would fundraising look like for your Nonprofit?
- Have we finally seen the light on addressing employee mental health needs?
- Why are so many Texans uninsured?
- What is the framework for future partnerships with business, government, and the communities?
Leah King
President and CEO
United Way of Tarrant County
As president and CEO, Ms. King provides leadership, sets strategic direction and ensures operational excellence, in accordance with the values and mission of United Way of Tarrant County.
Judge Glen Whitley
Tarrant County Judge
Tarrant County Commissioners Court
He is a leader on transportation, sustainable communities, efficient government, air quality, higher education, support for veterans and military families as well as youth and children’s issues.
Mike Sanborn
President
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center
He is responsible for the leadership and management of the 574-bed acute care hospital with more than 2,400 employees and 1,100 medical staff members.