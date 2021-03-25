Second Stimulus Package and Your Business

Learn how your company can access the new $1.9 billion stimulus package including additional PPP Loans and the Economic Disaster Loan Program. Featured presenter is Ahmad Goree from the Small Business Administration in North Texas.
- What employers should know with the new stimulus bill
- Modifications to the existing Paycheck Protection Program
- Getting the forgiveness application right the first time
- How Do New Changes Impact My Existing PPP Loan?
- Which Other Programs That May Help My Small Business Have Been Changed or Updated?
- How can Nonprofits and Venues be helped by the new act?
Ahmad GoreeLead
Economic Development Specialist & Public Information Officer @U.S. Small Business Administration
Serve as the Chief of The Marketing and Outreach Division, Public Information Officer and official spokesperson for a 72 county district, which has achieved a lending record of over $1.1 billion loans to small businesses two years in a row, in FY 2016 and FY 2015.