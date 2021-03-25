68.7 F
Second Stimulus Package and Your Business

Learn how your company can access the new $1.9 billion stimulus package including additional PPP Loans and the Economic Disaster Loan Program. Featured presenter is Ahmad Goree from the Small Business Administration in North Texas.

  • What employers should know with the new stimulus bill
  • Modifications to the existing Paycheck Protection Program
  • Getting the forgiveness application right the first time
  • How Do New Changes Impact My Existing PPP Loan?
  • Which Other Programs That May Help My Small Business Have Been Changed or Updated?
  • How can Nonprofits and Venues be helped by the new act?

Ahmad GoreeLead

Economic Development Specialist & Public Information Officer @U.S. Small Business Administration

Serve as the Chief of The Marketing and Outreach Division, Public Information Officer and official spokesperson for a 72 county district, which has achieved a lending record of over $1.1 billion loans to small businesses two years in a row, in FY 2016 and FY 2015.

Webcast

Get the most out of the new Stimulus Package

Webcast
You’ve heard the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act was passed into law late in 2020 and provides modifications to the existing Paycheck Protection Program, as well as authorizing a new round of PPP loans through March 31, 2021 and other relief to businesses. But what does it mean for your business or organizations moving forward?
How Recent Political Changes Will Impact Your Bottom Line

Webcast

2021 will bring a New Year, a new administration and a new Texas Legislative session. It will also bring new challenges for you and your business.

Join the Fort Worth Business Press as we bring some clarity to the issues with experts from the world of business.

