Taylor Dukes, 32

Name: Taylor Dukes

Family: Ryan Dukes (husband) also 40 under 40 when we lived in Abilene in 2017! Ryder Dukes (2 yo) Bo dukes (7 mo old)

Hometown: Austin, TX

Age: 32

Company: Taylor Dukes Wellness, Taylor Dukes Private Practice, Restore + Revive Wellness Center

Position: Owner of Taylor Dukes Wellness, Co-Founder of Restore + Revive

How do you choose to give back to the community? hosting events, community gatherings and providing educational health information

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Set goals, dream big, make plans, but hold them loosely. God’s plans always prevail.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Sno Beach in Austin (Snow cone stand)

What other profession would you like to try? Honestly cannot think of another. I am living my dream. I would probably be a stay-at-home mom to raise my boys if it weren’t for me doing the work I love now.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My functional medicine provider, Dr. Ann Shippy. She was the first to introduce me to the profound benefits that nutrition and a functional medicine approach can have on your health. I was very sick at the time and once I was better, I chose to pursue further education, certifications and more so that I could provide the same care to patients one day.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Honestly I never really loved movies or TV. We grew up playing outside and running between all the neighbors’ backyards.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I used to be an adrenaline junkie and wanted to be a helicopter flight nurse

What is your ideal vacation? mountains, hiking, fishing and picnics with family and friends

Favorite food or restaurant? HG Sply

Favorite drink? Green juice during the day, spicy margarita at night

Favorite movie: Christmas Vacation

Favorite sports team: Horned Frogs, of course

Favorite song: Cody Johnson With You I Am (first dance)

Tell us about your prop? Stethoscope- this stethoscope has allowed me to serve the people in villages of Africa, islands of Ecuador, trauma patients in ICU as well as patients in my private practice. Though I never thought my career would be in health and wellness, this little device has been with me every step of the way and I am so grateful for the journey!